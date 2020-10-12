Former lawmaker new state parks commissioner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former state lawmaker from Nicholasville is the new state parks commissioner, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Democrat Russ Meyer, who recently resigned as a state representative, took over at the end of September with an annual salary of $104,761, a spokeswoman for the state Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet told the newspaper.
Meyer replaced Robert Haley Conway, of Georgetown, who was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to the top parks job last February.
The report says Conway resigned in early September. The newspaper says Conway couldn’t be reached for comment.
Meyer is a former Nicholasville city commissioner, mayor and state representative for the 39th House District, which covers parts of Jessamine and Fayette counties.
