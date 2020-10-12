6th District congressional candidates discuss views in zoom forum Tuesday night

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Residents of the 6th Congressional District can listen to the views of two of the three candidates running for the seat in a virtual Zoom Session Tuesday night moderated by State Journal Publisher Steve Stewart.

The event starts at 7 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Democrat Josh Hicks and Libertarian Frank Harris have agreed to take part.

Organizers say they issued invitations to all candidates, including Andy Barr, the Republican incumbent.

“Unfortunately, no response has been received from the Barr campaign, though his participation is still welcomed,” the organizers said in a release Monday.

The zoom meeting, cosponsored by the American Association of University Women, Bluegrass, the Frankfort Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and the Frankfort/Franklin Chapter of the N.A.A.C.P., will start with opening statements describing their background and policy positions, followed by a question and answer session, moderated by Stewart.

Pre-registration is required: use this zoom link to register. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l_HddEojRwOoO4OiVNr0hw When registration is completed, participants will receive a log-in link.