Woman indicted on multi-counts related to child abuse: Police

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 30-year-old Georgetown woman is arrested after being indicted on numerous child-abuse-related charges following a months-long investigation.

According to Georgetown Police, Deidre Victoria Davidson was indicted by the Scott County Grand Jury for four counts of first-degree assault, six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and one count of second-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12.

Davidson is scheduled for an appearance in Scott County Circuit Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.