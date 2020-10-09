Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after witnesses say he was speeding and driving recklessly on a busy Lexington road Friday afternoon before crashing, according to Lexington Police.
Investigators say the accident happened on Man O’ War Boulevard around 3:20 p.m.
Police say the motorcyclist eventually lost control, collided with another vehicle and slid into an embankment.
The driver’s name wasn’t released. Police say no one else was hurt.
Man O’ War Boulevard was shutdown in both directions from Trent Boulevard to Armstrong Mill for nearly two-hours, impacting rush hour traffic, while the Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) investigated the crash.
