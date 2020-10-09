One man shot and killed during burglary

UPDATE POSTED 8:30 A.M. (WTVQ)-Richmond Police say they are searching for one person in connection to the deadly shooting near EKU’s campus.

According to police, they responded to a reported burglary where shots were fired at 1:43 A.M. to a residence attached to Visiting Angels Home Care on E. Main St. They say when they arrived they found Freddie Biggs, 59, of Waco, Ky. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers say they were told an unknown male forcibly entered the residence and later fled the scene after Biggs was shot.

If anyone has information about this investigation, you’re asked to call (859)624-4776 or email detective@richmond.ky.us.

UPDATE POSTED 6:30 A.M. (WTVQ)- The Madison County coroner has confirmed a man has died after a shooting near Eastern Kentucky University. He says Freddie Joe Biggs of Waco was killed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – An all-clear has been sent after a secure in place message was ordered overnight on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus.

According to the alert from EKU, the order was issued because of a shooting that happened shortly after 2 A.M. Friday near campus on Main Street.

The alert said police were looking for at least one suspect who may have run in the direction of campus. Students were told to secure in place, hideout and barricade doors and windows, in the message.

E K U Alert: All Clear: The emergency condition has passed. Resume normal activities. Richmond Police Department continues to investigate. — EKU Police (@EKUPolice) October 9, 2020

Secure In Place – Hide Out:

Secure hiding place

Lock or barricade doors and windows

Take cover

Silence electronic devices https://t.co/30JuoR9Smw — EKU Police (@EKUPolice) October 9, 2020