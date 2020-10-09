UPDATE: Traffic advisories issued for GOP rally, parade

UPDATE, POSTED 3 P.M. FRIDAY, OCT. 9, 2020

Lexington city officials have issued traffic advisories for potential traffic issues Friday and Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, Friday, Oct. 9, a “Pro America” Rally is planned at Whitaker Bank Ballpark, off North Broadway.

From 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, a “Trump Caravan” is expected to travel around New Circle Road.

ORIGINAL STORY

FAYETTE/ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – When the Nov. 3 general election just weeks away, area Republicans are cranking up their support and get-out-the-vote machines.

Friday, the Republican Party of Fayette County, joined by county party organizations from across the central Kentucky region, will be hosting a “Pro-America Rally” at the Whitaker Family Ballpark in Lexington.

This event will feature speakers encouraging conservatives to Get Out the Vote ahead of election day to support President Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. Andy Barr, and the Republican ticket.

Speakers include Senator Rand Paul, Congressman Andy Barr (R-KY6), Tennessee Congressman Dr. Mark Green, Daniel DiMartin, and Don Bramer.

The event will be conducted in full compliance with CDC guidelines. Masks will be required upon entry, and social distancing between groups is encouraged.

A rally will also take place in eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 17. According to the Facebook group East Kentucky Trump 2020 Caravan, the rally includes a northern and southern caravan.

According to the group, the Northern Route begins in Paintsville. It will join in with those that started in Coal Run, in Pike County. The joint caravan will travel together until Exit 57 on the Mountain Parkway. From there, the joint caravan will separate into a Northern Route and a Southern Route.

The Northern Route will connect at Hwy 205 with others who will then caravan through West Liberty and Morehead. The caravan will merge on to I-64 and travel East through Carter County before exiting at Canonsburg and then traveling through downtown Ashland and Catlettsburg on US 23. The caravan will then continue on US 23 South through Lawrence County and Johnson County where will be end.

Meanwhile, in Anderson County, a ‘Trump Parade, is scheduled for Highway 127 on Saturday morning, Oct. 31. The event begins at 10 a.m. and is organized by the Anderson County Republican Women, according to the Anderson News.

It will begin on Wheat School Road by the Anderson-Mercer and will travel northbound on Highway 127 through Lawrenceburg. Organizers said participants are not required to meet at the starting point on Wheat School Road and may join at any interval.