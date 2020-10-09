Dad saves daughter from fire, now donations needed

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A father rescues his daughter from an early-morning fire that consumed all their belongings.

And now the community is trying to help by collecting donations for them.

The fire happened at about 3:30 a.m. Friday on Center Street in the center of Lawrenceburg in Anderson County, according to Sheriff Joe Milam, whose deputy is the school resource officer at Anderson Middle School where the 11-year-old girl attends school.

“A local family needs the help of our great community. They lost most of their possessions in a fire early Friday morning. Mom, Dad, and their 11 year old daughter lost their clothes and household items. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office would like to help this family in their time of need,” the department said in a Facebook post spearheaded by the resource officer.

The sheriff said the mother and father woke up to the fire and got outside. But they realized the daughter was still inside and the father went back in and rescued her from upstairs, the sheriff said of what he had been told.

The family went to the hospital with what he described as non-life-threatening injuries.

“We’ve already had people in the community asking hat they can do to help,” Milam said.

Monetary donations and gift cards can be dropped off at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office from 7 A.M. until 5 P.M. Monday-Friday. This will allow the family to buy exactly what they need.

“The latest update we’ve received is that the family is still being treated at the hospital, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff added.