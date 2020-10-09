Berea College child care lab closed by COVID cases

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Child Development Lab at Berea College is closed Friday after the college announced three positive COVID-19 test results, including two employees and one child of an employee at the facility.

In consultation with an epidemiologist at the local health department, College administrators have determined that the CDL will need to close at least through Monday to allow the local health department to investigate.

Following its investigation, the health department will inform the College regarding the length of time the CDL will be required to remain closed, the college said i a statement.

The health department also will determine which teachers, children or other close contacts will need to be quarantined.