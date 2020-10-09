State has another day with more than 1,000 new COVID cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky had another day with more than 1,000 new coronvirus cases Friday, fueling concern over whether the state can get the current escalation under control.

“We continue to be in another escalation of COVID-19 cases here in Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear said in announcing 1,059 cases which pushed the state’s toal since the outbreak began to 78,456.

“This is the highest Friday in the last four weeks, and this will be our highest week ever when we finish it for number of new COVID-19 cases,” he added.

Of the new cases, 114 were from children up to age 18, of which 23 were children 5 and under. The youngest was only 2 months old. (See daily report DailyReport )

“These are just far too many cases. We have to do better. Folks, we really need you to wear your mask,” said Beshear. “We’ve talked a lot about enforcement this week, but the best enforcement is you, making sure that you and your family are wearing them every time you go out. If everybody takes on that enforcement, we will stop this third escalation.”

Beshear reported eight new deaths, raising the total to 1,242 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths include a 90-year-old woman from Boyd County; a 73-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 76-year-old man from Harrison County; two women, ages 70 and 74, from Henderson County; an 87-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 48-year-old woman from Logan County; and a 54-year-old woman from McCracken County.

The positivity rate was 4.32%, up from 4.1 percent Thursday.

