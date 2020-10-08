Winchester man survives collision that leaves one dead

CAMPTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Indiana man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Wolfe County on Thursday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say 21-year old Charles Hoagland, of Scottsburg, Indiana, was driving a 2007 Ford Mustang north on KY 715 when his car crossed the center line and collided with a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck.
KSP says Hoagland died at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck, 35-year old Matthew Dobbs, of Winchester, was driven to an area hospital in a private vehicle for be treated for injuries, according to State Police.
The deadly collision remains under investigation by KSP.
