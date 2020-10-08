Winchester has unique Halloween ‘Trail,’ volunteers sought

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Winchester has figured out a way to have the Halloween tradition while getting the community involved at the same time.

The city is seeking volunteers or groups of volunteers who will purchase candy and set up a table in one of the city’s parks for the city’s “Trick or Treat” Trails from 1-4 p.m. on Halloween afternoon.

Once people sign up, they will be assigned a park to help provide the trick-or-treat experience for kids in a safe environments.

The deadline to volunteer is Friday, Oct. 9.