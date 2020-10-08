Video catches man trying to kick in door, neighbors on alert in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Perry County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators have stepped up patrols in some areas after a home surveillance camera caught someone trying to kick in a door and then fleeing.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning in the Little Willard community, according to the department’s post on its Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

“If you live in the area in close proximity to Joes Lane and Snatch Creek along KY 451 please be aware. A male subject was caught on surveillance attempting to kick in a door at a residence and then fled on foot going to Joes Lane, where he then disappears from the camera while running on foot,” the department said.

Deputies have been in the neighborhood conducting neighborhood canvases and conducting extra patrol. Night shift deputies have been instructed to conduct heavy patrol in the area, the department added.

Residents who see anything out of the ordinary should call 911.