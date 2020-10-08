Husband dies, wife, another driver critical after crash

SUSIE, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 90 in Wayne County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, just before 3 p.m., 39-year-old Scottie R. Piercy, of Monticello, and his wife, 37-year-old Janet E. Piercy, of Monticello, were in a 2014 Nissan that collided with a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 33-year-old John T. Brown, of Monticello.

Brown was transported by Air Methods to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Scottie Piercy, who was driving, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner’s Office. Mrs. Piercy was transported by PHI-7 Air Evac to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers are looking into the possibilities drug and alcohol are factors in the collision. Toxicology was performed on both operators involved in the collision and an autopsy is pending on Mr. Piercy.

The accident happened at the 3.8 mile marker.

The Kentucky State Police will release more information as it becomes available.

KSP Post 11, Tpr. Dackery Larkey is continuing the investigation.

He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County Constable, Susie Fire Department, Monticello Fire Department, Wayne County EMS, PHI-7 Air Evac, Air Methods Flight and the Wayne County Coroner’s office.