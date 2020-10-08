Firefighters battle small fire in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters battled a small fire in the middle of downtown Thursday afternoon.

Just after 1:45 p.m., the Lexington Fire Department responded to the 400 block of West Vine Street for the report of a possible structure fire, with flames visible on the roof.

Upon arrival, fire crews encountered moderate smoke and a small amount of flames coming from the roof of a building that was under demolition.

Fire crews quickly set up an ladder pipe and extinguished the fire. No injuries have been reported.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.