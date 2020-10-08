Fayette superintendent launches weekly video program, ‘Talks with Caulk’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk is launching a weekly video program called, ‘Talks with Caulk.’
He says because of the pandemic, he felt he needed a new and more frequent way to communicate news and information from across the district and will use the video program to do it.
The letter Superintendent Caulk sent out to parents on Wednesday is below:
Dear Fayette County Public Schools Families:
Thank you for all you are doing to support your children and keep them engaged in learning. I am committed to ensuring you have accurate and timely information about what’s happening in our school district.
COVID-19 has disrupted our normal operations in so many ways and I recognize that we need to find new and more frequent ways to communicate. To provide an additional avenue for sharing information with our families, staff and community at large, we are launching a weekly video program called Talks with Caulk.
With each episode, I will share news from across our district and highlight information you need to know about upcoming dates, important events or frequently asked questions we receive.