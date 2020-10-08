Fayette schools get ‘hotspots’ through 16 Ways Foundation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – A former UK player and 12-year NFL veteran is giving back to Fayette County.

One of the many challenges faced with on-line instruction is a reliable Wi-Fi connection. Seeing the need in several local schools, former UK and current 12-year veteran NFL star Wesley Woodyard’s 16 Ways Foundation acquired 30 hot spot devices to provide inner city school students with a much-needed effective connection to the internet.

“This is what we do at 16Ways,” said Woodyard. “We want to make sure every student in

Lexington a chance to succeed – especially in academics. Initially, we planned to launch our ‘Do the Right Thing’ program, which will encourage and incentivize NTI participation with some celebrity friends. We had to pause.

“There was an unlevel playing field outside the control of some. We made the necessary adjustments and will continue to be advocates for our youth,” he continued.

Since leaving UK, Woodyard’s foundation has made a significant impact on children not only in Lexington, but other communities across the US. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary of service, the 16Ways Foundation has:

– Donated more than 10,000 books to schools

– Collected and distributed more than 150,000 canned goods to families

– Offered sports programs attended by more than 10,000 school-age kids

– Helped with tutoring and academic support programs for 6,000 students

The hotspots, purchased from T Mobile, are being used by middle school students in Lexington.

They were delivered prior to Fayette County’s fall break.

“We always say – it’s not us, it’s about them,” continued Woodyard. “And during these difficult times, we all need to make sure the children have the tools to continue to grow. They are our future and this is what the 16 Ways Foundation was created for.”