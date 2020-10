BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a construction accident that killed a man.

According to the department, deputies were called to the Southfork community at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. They say someone was killed, in a bulldozer accident at a construction site in the area.

The name of the victim won’t be released until the family is notified.

The equipment operator along with other employees were building a road for a future cell tower.

The construction company is located in Rock Island, Illinois.