Capilouto discusses sprig semester schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Affairs) — University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto shared a video message with the UK community Wednesday, Oct. 7. He discussed reasons for altering the Spring 2021 academic calendar.

We have officially passed the half-way mark of this semester. Thanks to the good decisions you are making each day to keep our community safe, we remain hopeful about our goal to continue in-person instruction until Nov. 24 and the Thanksgiving Break.

I’m deeply grateful for the sacrifices you have made thus far.

Looking ahead, we recently announced changes to the academic calendar for the spring 2021 semester. We took the same approach toward the spring as we did the fall; the central idea is to keep students on our campus, as much as possible, until the end of the semester in the interest of health and safety.

As always, critically important efforts like these have many sources. Faculty leaders engaged in this process, and the University Senate Council ultimately reviewed and approved the plan. A number of our COVID-19 workstreams provided key input and the plan was reviewed by our Emergency Operations Center.

We believe this adjusted calendar provides the best option for keeping our community safe and well.

