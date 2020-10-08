As deadline looms, more than 700,000 absentee ballot requests expected

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Secretary of State’s office expects more than 700,000 Kntuckians to request absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election by the time the deadline for requests arrives at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said Thursday more than 623,000 ballots had been requested as of Thursday afternoon and more than 558,000 thousand of those had been mailed.

Almost 145,000 already had been received back by county clerks across the state, Adams said during an update on Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily briefing.

“We expect more than 700,000 by the end Friday night,” he said, referring to the deadline for requests.

But even at that number, it will be fewer than were requested for the June primaries, even though Adams expects the overall turnout for the Nov. 3 election to be more than double the June numbers, which were a record.

The state also now has 3,561,028 registered voters after more than 30,000 were processed that came in Monday, the deadline to register.

He noted 17.5 percent of the total have asked for absentee ballots with Fayette County leading the way with 36 percent of its voters and Marshall County the lowest at 4 percent.