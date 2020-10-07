Teenager killed in ATV crash in Pike County

PINSONFORK, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a teenager was killed when the Arctic Cat ATV she was driving went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
Investigators say the accident happened on Tuesday afternoon on Harve Varney Road in the Pinsonfork community of Pike County.
KSP says 18-year old Diana Thacker, of Pinsonfork, was taken to Pikeville Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
Trooper Curt Rowe is investigating the accident and was helped at the scene by the Upper Pond Fire Department and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service.