Program takes visitors through fall’s splendor in the woods

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Affairs) — Fall’s bright colors often turn people’s attention to the trees in their world, whether in their neighborhoods or in their woodlands.

University of Kentucky Forestry and Natural Resources Extension’s weekly online program, “From the Woods Today,” has plenty of fascinating topics in October for the tree lover in everyone, and even something for the those who love the creepy.

“From the Woods Today” offers relevant and interesting information about woodlands, wildlife and various related topics each Wednesday at 11 a.m. EDT on the online, social conferencing platform Zoom and on Facebook Live.

Hosts Billy Thomas and Reneé Williams, UK extension forester and information specialist, respectively, welcome UK specialists who share their vast knowledge of Kentucky’s forests and the creatures that call them home.

“If you’re thinking about venturing into the woods to enjoy the foliage this month, this is a great opportunity to add additional enjoyment as you’re hiking,” Williams said.

In October, the series will cover a variety of topics that woodland owners and visitors will find both helpful and enjoyable.

Oct. 7: A peek at the upcoming Virtual Woodland Owners Short Course with extension forester Billy Thomas. Laurie Thomas, extension forester, will present the Tree of the Week.

Oct. 14: It’s Tree Week in Lexington. In honor of it, Ellen Crocker, assistant professor of forest health extension, and Laurie Thomas will discuss the Department of Forestry and Natural Resources’ involvement with the week and then introduce From the Nursery to Your Yard with nursery specialist Josh Knight. Knight will discuss techniques for selecting and planting trees for your yard. Matt Springer, assistant extension professor of wildlife management, will introduce the audience to wildlife sounds. Laurie Thomas will present the Tree of the Week.

Oct. 21: Maple syrup, a burgeoning forest industry in Kentucky, is on the menu in this episode. It’s a perfect accompaniment to another segment, Wood and Food, where forester Eric Gracey talks about smoking food, including the best hardwood species to use with particular foods. Laurie Thomas will talk about the Tree of the Week.

Oct. 28: Jacob Muller, assistant professor of hardwood silviculture, continues Forestry 101, a basic introduction to forestry and forest management. In honor of Halloween, it’s especially appropriate to talk about the “creepy” things living in the forest, so Crocker and entomologist Jonathan Larson will talk about bugs and fungi, and Springer will introduce one of Kentucky’s snakes. Laurie Thomas will present the Tree of the Week.

The link to the Zoom sessions, a list of topics and archived episodes are available at www.FromTheWoodsToday.com. Participants will receive a prompt to install Zoom if they haven’t already done it. When asked for an identification number, sign in as a guest. Anyone can join a session, regardless of their location. The episodes are also available on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/ForestryExtension/.

The UK Cooperative Extension Service is part of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. With its land-grant partner, Kentucky State University, UK Cooperative Extension brings the university to the people in their local communities, addressing issues of importance to all Kentuckians.