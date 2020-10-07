UPDATE: Man killed during failed robbery is named

UPDATE POSTED 2:20 P.M. WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7, 2020

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man fatally wounded during a robbery attempted early Tuesday morning near Irvine has been identified as 26-year-old James Baker, of the Mallie community in Knott County, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP detectives continue heir investigation into the attempted armed robbery that resulted in Baker’s death ad injuries to two other would-be robbers who were shot by the apparent victims.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Austin Brashear.

ORIGINAL STORY

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is dead, and two others are in the hospital after officers say they were shot during an attempted robbery.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Hall, three men entered an apartment attached to Parrots Nest and Pet Supplies at 4143 Richmond Road (Highway 52) just west of Irvine in the Pea Ridge community after midnight Tuesday morning.

Troopers say there was an altercation between the tenant, a guest, and the three men, one of whom knew the tenant, and multiple shots were fired. One man died at the scene. The other two were taken to UK Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The tenant, who was there with another person who also was involved in the shooting, was not injured, Hall said.

Investigators are trying to talk to the two other shooting victims for additional information, he added.

No charges have been filed at this time, and KSP is not searching for any additional suspects, the KSP said.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Austin Brashear. He was assisted at the scene by KSP personnel, Estill County Sheriff’s Office, Irvine Police Department, Estill county EMS, and the Estill County Coroner.