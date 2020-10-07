UPDATE: Highway 90 in Wayne County reopened after fatal crash

UPDATE…As of 6 p.m., Highway 90 in Wayne County is reopened, according to the state.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED AT 4:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Highway 90 in Wayne County at mile marker 3.8 will be closed in both directions until as late as 9 p.m. because of a fatal accident, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The accident is on the west side of the county near the Alpha community about 4 miles from the Clinton County border.

No other details are available. Kentucky State Police, Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies and other first responders are working the scene.

The accident happened at about 4 p.m.