Firefighters seek help with annual Christmas toy effort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Fraternal Order of Firefighters needs the community to help make the holidays brighter for hundreds of Lexington kids by donating to the 90th annual Toy Program.

Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the FOF has chosen to partner with the Salvation Army this year.

- Advertisement -

In the partnership, the FOF is directing families who usually participate in their toy drive to sign-up with the Salvation Army, and will use donated toys to supplement the Salvation Army’s efforts.

“We realize that 2020 has presented many challenges and even more hardships for the families of our community, so we are pleased to partner with the Salvation Army and offer hope to families during this trying time,” said FOF President Todd Houston. “This joint venture is a necessary step to keep everyone as safe as possible while still meeting the needs of the community.”

Last year’s Toy Program served more than 2,000 children, and the FOF is committed to helping make this year’s Salvation Army Angel Tree as successful as possible.

Toy donations from individuals, churches, community and civic groups, and local businesses keep the program running, and will be accepted at all Lexington fire stations.

A variety of toys such as dolls, balls, action figures, and games will be accepted for boys and girls ages 0-17 years-old. All toys should be new and unwrapped.

Applications for children to receive gifts from the Salvation Army are being accepted through October 31.

Application Requirements:

The person applying must be the legal guardian or parent of the child.

The person applying must have a valid and current ID.

The person applying must have proof of residence in the form of a lease, utility bill, or mail received from the school district or other government agency.

The person applying must provide income information.

The child must be between the ages of birth to 17 years old.

To sign up visit: https://SAAngelTree.org

For information, contact the FOF at (859) 523-9576, or go to its website at www.lfdfof.org.