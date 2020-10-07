Corbin delays in-person classes another 10 days

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Leaders of the Corbin Independent School District hope a surge in coronavirus cases in the communities they serve will begin to taper off in 10 days.

The school board voted Tuesday night to delay the start of in-person classes for students from Thursday, Oct. 8 to Monday, Oct. 19, Superintendent David Cox said Wednesday morning.

Corbin is split between Whitley and Knox counties and Whitley County is rated a ‘red’ on the state’s incidence rate map which provides school districts and communities guidance on how to approach education during the pandemic, including when to do all online, in-person or a mix.

With 50.4 cases per 100,000 people, Whitley County is well in the ‘red,’ which is any rate above 25. Schools are advised not to have in-person classes when the rate is that prevalent in the community.

Knox County is in the ‘orange’ category but approaching red at 21.1.