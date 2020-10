With 72 new cases, Fayette getting back to early August numbers

Another 66 people have recovered, lifting that total to 7,846.

The department has changed the way it reports college students in another way, as well. Lexington university and college students who test positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 1, 2020, or later and who were living in Lexington during their exposure to COVID-19 will be counted as a case recorded in Fayette County.

In other words, most students who choose to isolate outside the county will now be considered Fayette County cases and will be included in our daily reporting; this includes in-state and out-of-state students. For those students who isolate elsewhere, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department or the Kentucky Department for Public Health will be in contact with the appropriate local health departments where the student is isolating. The outside jurisdiction will still be responsible for isolating and monitoring the new cases.

Following the request of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, the change was made to more accurately reflect the spread of disease locally and to be more consistent with other jurisdictions’ case-counting methodology.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.