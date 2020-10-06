Man shot multiple times in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man was shot multiple times in the lower body in a home on Cambridge Drive late Tuesday afternoon.
Police say it happened in the 1900 block around 5:00 p.m.
The victim was a man in his 30’s, according to police. His name wasn’t released.
He was rushed to U.K. Hospital where he was in stable condition and expected to survive, according to investigators.
Police believe the victim and shooter know each other.
Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
As of this writing, no arrests had been made.