‘Benefit for the Backside’ goes virtual, good cause doesn’t change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Backside Learning Center is hosting its annual fundraiser event, “The Benefit for the Backside” virtually this year with a 2020 Breeders’ Cup Preview presented by NBC Sportscaster Donna Barton Brothers and TVG presenter Caton Bredar on Tuesday, October 13 from 5-7 p.m.

The title sponsor for the event is Post Parade Wines. Other major sponsors include Clarendon Flavors and Wasabi Ventures Stables.

In addition to the Breeders’ Cup Preview, BLC is hosting a silent auction featuring many unique horseracing and other hard-to-find items and experiences.

Those participating in the virtual event will also learn about the BLC’s transformative work with equine workers and families and will recognize both a participating family and a volunteer who have demonstrated an extraordinary level of dedication to develop young leaders in the community.

The highlight of the event will be Caton Bredar and Donna Barton Brothers who will join live from Keeneland for a preview of this year’s Breeders’ Cup races. Between Caton Bredar and Donna Brothers, they’ve covered all of the Breeders’ Cup races for the host network (ESPN and/or NBC, respectively) for the past 20+ years.

Both Bredar and Brothers will bring their knowledge of and passion for this sport into their analysis of the Breeders’ Cup Classic, Distaff and Juvenile as well as two other races chosen by attendees.

The Backside Learning Center’s mission is to build community and enrich the lives of backside workers at Churchill Downs.

“So many of the backside workers have limited resources and spend most of their days and time on the backside of the track,” said Brothers. “They need help opening bank accounts, filing taxes, understanding/translating legal documents, helping their children with schoolwork, learning English/Spanish and, otherwise, just improving the quality of their lives.

“The Backside Learning Center is a resource center that helps them with all of this while providing them with a sense of community. Improving the quality of this micro-community has a ripple effect into the greater community of Louisville and makes us all better for it,” Brothers said.

The event is free, and registration is required. To register for the event, donate, and participate in the online auction, visit: www.benefitforthebackside.com.

The Backside Learning Center is an independent, non-profit organization building community and enriching the lives of equine workers and their families at Churchill Downs and surrounding racetracks.