Third graders quarantined in Floyd County due to positive COVID-19 test

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – All the students in a third grade class at Prestonsburg Elementary School are under quarantine after a student tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Floyd County superintendent.
The Floyd County Health Department placed the class on a 14-day quarantine, according to the superintendent.
Contact tracing is expected to go on through next week, according to officials.
This comes on the heels of the news late last week that the Betsy Layne High School football team, dance team, cheerleading squad and respective coaches are under a 14-day quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests among members of those programs.
