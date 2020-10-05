Teen finishes second master’s degree, one at Univ. of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — A South Carolina teen recently completed his master’s degree at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg.

In total, 15-year-old Kamal Yerra has three degrees, two being master’s.

He finished high school at 13, then earned a Bachelor of Science in Business in just six months at Excelsior College in New York.

At Cumberlands, at the age of 14, he received a Master of Science in Information Systems Security.

Monday he celebrated his virtual graduation for his second master’s, his MBA from Don Bosco University in India.

Talk about impressive!

“I was inspired by my brother and parents,” says Kamal Yerra. “They have encouraged me with new ways of learning such as scientific mathematics, applied learning, creative learning.”

Now, with his education complete at just 15, Yerra says he wants to build his own technology company and write a book about helping the brain think differently.

