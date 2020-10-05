Richmond’s Public Works Dept. quarantined after positive coronavirus test

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Richmond’s entire Public Works Department is under quarantine for the next two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Richmond Register.
The quarantine affects all 21 employees in the department, according to the report.
Because of the department-wide quarantine, the fall road paving project will be delayed until at least next week, according to the newspaper.
Other city departments will cover any emergencies or pressing matters, such as tree and yard waste removal, according to the report.
No other city departments were impacted by the positive coronavirus test, according to the report.
