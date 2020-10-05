Grant to help Shepherd’s House expand drug recovery re-entry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Shepherd’s House is receiving $430,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice to focus on providing comprehensive reentry services to individuals in their substance abuse programs.

The grant from the Second Chance Act Community-based Reentry Program will be formally announced Wednesday by Congressman Andy Barr and Shepherd’s House president and Chief Executive Officer Jerod Thomas.

The Second Chance Act of 2007, reauthorized by the First Step Act of 2018, provides a comprehensive response to assist in the transition individuals make from prison, jail or juvenile residential facilities to the community.

Shepherd’s House offers multiple recovery programs and the organization’s principal initiative focuses on a structured 12-18-month transitional, residential facility for men 18 years or older.

This program promotes personal responsibility and accountability for those seeking sustained abstinence from the use of drug substances.