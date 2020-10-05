Congressional debate turns fiery between Barr, Hicks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and his Democratic opponent Josh Hicks clashed over the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic in a televised debate.
The faceoff in the 6th District race came as absentee ballot voting has begun in Kentucky.
Early in-person voting starts next week ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
Barr defended the federal response to the health crisis while Hicks gave President Donald Trump’s administration a failing grade.
The state’s 6th District covers portions of central and east-central Kentucky.