WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two hikers were pulled to safety by Wolfe County Search and Rescue.

Rescuers say on Saturday afternoon they got a call about a man hurt while hiking below the cliffline of his own property. He had to be pulled up to the top of the cliff to reach help.

Rescuers say they got a second call about a woman hiker who fell 40 feet. It happened on Trundling Kentucky, a sport route at Muir Valley. They say she was evacuated to an ambulance and then airlifted to the hospital.