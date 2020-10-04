Kentucky Theatre closes its doors, theatre lovers mourn the loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The pandemic has forced a lot of businesses to close, and now the Kentucky Theatre as it celebrated its 98th anniversary Sunday.

Theater goers say they laughed, cried and made friends all in one visit, and they say they’re grateful for the memories.

Deborah and Taylor Johnson came to the Kentucky Theatre for one last showing before it closes its doors.

“It’s really been the heartbeat of the community,” says Deborah. “Everyone’s so fun, and knowledgeable, and it has the best popcorn,” says Taylor.

Taylor works at the theater, and says its been great being at a place she admired growing up.

“We love the atmosphere, the architecture, the history – it’s just been wonderful, and to expose my grandchildren to it – it’s just been wonderful,” says Abby Corder.

The theatre features an art gallery, hosts movie festivals, concerts and more.

Long-time Manager Fred Mills says it’s hard to say goodbye, even for a few months.

“It’s a sad day,” says Mills. “The Kentucky Theater has meant so much to the people of Lexington and Central Kentucky for decades.”

Mills says he takes pride that the theater shows movies unlikely to come to Lexington.

While he has tons of great memories, he says two favorites was when the Library of Congress chose the theater to host films it was going to archive, and when Solid Blue fans celebrated a NCAA tournament win.

“We were really a mini Rupp Arena here, so that was lots of fun,” says Mills.

One theatre loving family hopes the community helps.

“The Kentucky Theater is a special place and really deserves our support,” says Tom Janoski.

Mills says, hopefully, the theatre can re-open in spring 2021.