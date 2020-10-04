Governor Beshear reports highest total for one week in COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Beshear says this week has recorded the highest one week total in COVID-19 cases.

Sunday’s new cases reported at 616 brings this week’s to a total of 6,126.

- Advertisement -

The overall total for Kentucky is 72,617.

76 of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 16 were ages five and under. The youngest was just five months old.

The Governor also announced four more deaths on Sunday, bringing the death total to 1,209.

The deaths reported Sunday included a 69-year-old man from Harlan County; a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old man from Logan County; and an 80-year-old woman from Warren County.

“This has not been a good week,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “The president of our nation, his wife and others in the White House one of the most secure places in the entire world have tested positive for COVID-19.”

“Back home, Kentucky set yet another record high week for new cases for the second week in a row. We disregard this threat at our own peril,” Dr. Stack said.