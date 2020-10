LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream says its temporary closing after one of its Clays Mill employees tested positive for COVID-19.

This is only for the Clays Mill location, according to Crank & Boom. The Manchester location, 1210 Manchester Street, will be open.

Crank & Boom says it has kept the employees at different locations in case something like this comes up.

It says it doesn’t believe guests have been exposed.

It says it hopes to re-open soon, but didn’t say exactly when.