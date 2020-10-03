Gov. Beshears orders flags to half-staff Sunday in honor of fallen firefighters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service observed the first Sunday of October, Gov. Beshear ordered flags to half-staff.

The proclamation is in accordance with the White House. It includes all state office buildings and the Governor says he invites anyone who would like to join in the tribute do so.

The memorial service marks the beginning of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4 through Oct. 10.

Flag status information is updated online, click here for more information.