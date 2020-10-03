Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever single day increase, 1,275 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear reported the highest one day increase of new cases Saturday with 1,275 cases of COVID-19.

He adds this week was also the highest number total of cases for a full week. Something he warned would happen last weekend.

“I know it’s been a tough couple of days, seeing the President, the First Lady, U.S. Senators, Cam Newton and others test positive for COVID-19. But right here in the commonwealth, we now have 1,275 new cases announced today, meaning 1,275 Kentuckians have just tested positive,” Gov. Beshear said. “This is our highest number of cases ever. This is the highest number of cases per week ever and we have one more day that will add to the count, and it shows that we have to do better.”

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 72,001 coronavirus cases.

Of the 1,275 newly reported cases, 166 were from children age 18 and younger, with 27 age five and younger. The youngest was just two months old.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported eight new deaths Saturday. The total of Kentuckians now lost to the virus is 1,205.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 66-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man from Christian County; a 75-year-old woman from Fayette County; two men, ages 80 and 89, from Jefferson County; two women, ages 76 and 86, from Lincoln County; and a 64-year-old woman from Mercer County.

As of Saturday, at least 1,520,236 tests had been administered.

The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 4.74%.

The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered was at least 12,121.