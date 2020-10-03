UPDATE: Laurel County man with dementia found safe

UPDATE OCT. 3, 6:20 p.m.

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Deputies say 85-year old James B. Thompson was found safe in Mercer County Saturday morning.

–original story below–

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Golden Alert was issued Friday night for a missing Laurel County man who reportedly has dementia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say 85-year old James B. Thompson was last seen on West Laurel Road near London driving a 2010 white Dodge Charger with Kentucky license plate # 035ZHB around 3:00 p.m.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Deputy Justin Taylor is investigating.