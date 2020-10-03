First home game with COVID-19 rules; Fans weigh in on new UK off-campus crackdown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The first home is game normally packed. This year, fans were capped at 20-percent, so a maximum of 12,000, and no tailgating allowed in the parking lot.

“I’ve been told twice to put my mask back on after eating and drinking, so I really appreciate how they’re going about that and making sure everybody’s still following the rules for COVID and everybody’s safe, says University of Kentucky junior Juan Hernandez.

Though he says he feels safe on campus, he says off campus life is different.

“I actually live off campus and it’s been kind of crazy,” says Hernandez. “There’s still parties going on and stuff.”

Hernandez says the new partnership between UK Police, Lexington Police and Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, aimed at shutting down large student gatherings off campus, is needed.

“We’re just trying to have fun within the limits and as much as we can without breaking those barriers,” says Hernandez.

UK Student Body President Courtney Wheeler agrees.

“The situation for off campus is it’s so informal,” says Wheeler. “There’s no faculty member, staff members.”

Wheeler says part of the problem is peer pressure.

“Understand the importance of thinking and wearing a mask and also physically distancing and telling people no when you don’t feel comfortable in a situation,” says Wheeler.

She says she hopes the program will force off campus students think creatively about how to have fun, while being safe.

Two UK alumni disagree on the new guidelines.

“Is it necessary,” says Dee. “If they’re acting up,” says Brian Fickers. “It’s no different than rioting, says Dee. “It’s no different than protesting. It’s the same thing.”

The program went into effect Friday. Wheeler says its been in the works for a while.