Lancaster man going to prison in a child porn case for a second time

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lancaster man was sentenced to more than 15-years in prison for having and distributing child pornography, according to the Office of Kentucky Attorney General.
41-year old Arthur Butler received a 188-month sentence in federal prison, to be followed by 20-years of supervised release. He will also be listed on the sex offender registry for 20-years and must pay $30,200 in restitution, according to prosecutors.
- Advertisement -
Butler pleaded guilty this past January. The case began with a tip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led to an investigation by the state’s Cyber Crimes Unit and arrest of Butler, according to prosecutors.
This wasn’t Butler’s first run-in with the law. He previously served 5-years in federal prison in a child porn case. He was completing five years of supervised release when he was arrested, according to investigators.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.