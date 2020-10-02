Fayette County coroner asks for public’s help finding veteran’s family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn is asking for the public’s help finding family members of a late Army Veteran.
Coroner Ginn says 64-year old Howard Duane Bjerke died of natural causes at UK Hospital in Lexington on September 18, 2020.
Bjerke was born May 11, 1956, in Cooperstown, North Dakota. He was the son of Selmer Howard Bjerke and Arlene Mae Foss Bjerke.
His legal next of kin is a daughter, Jenifer Allen who is believed to have lived in the Troy-Winfred-Warrenton towns in Missouri, according to the coroner.
Howard Bjerke’s last known address was on Loudon Avenue in Lexington, Kentucky.
He worked in maintenance at a baseball park, according to the coroner.
Anyone with information is asked to contact of the Fayette County Coroner’s Office at 859-455-5700.