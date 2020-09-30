Teen killed in Trimble County crash

TRIMBLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 17-year old passenger in a car was killed in a violent crash in Trimble County on Tuesday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say a teenage driver lost control in a curve on US 421 just after 7:00 p.m., went off the road, hit several trees before the vehicle came to rest on its side.
KSP says the lone passenger, from Bedford, died at the scene. No name was immediately released.
The driver was taken to Baptist Health in La Grange to be treated for what investigators say appeared to be minor injuries. The driver’s name wasn’t released.
Investigators say no criminal charges are anticipated.