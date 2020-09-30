Specialty manufacturer Xtreme Fabrication to add 25 jobs

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Busche Industries Co., doing business as Xtreme Fabrication, plans to expand its existing Leitchfield facility with 25 high-paying jobs in the coming years, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

“Xtreme Fabrication has been a great part of the community over the past 13 years, and the company’s increased presence will help move Leitchfield and the surrounding area forward. This expansion is a major step forward in creating good-paying jobs and opportunities for the skilled workforce in Grayson County, especially after the recent loss of a major manufacturer in the region,” Beshear said.

Xtreme plans to expand in response to its growing customer base with a 7,200-square-foot addition to the existing facility on Salt River Road in Leitchfield.

The project would include the purchase and installation of a CNC plasma-cutting machine and traditional CNC machining equipment, and would allow the company to diversify its business and enter markets it does not currently serve.

“Despite these uncertain and difficult times, Xtreme Fabrication is pleased to announce the expansion of our current facility,” said Dwight Busche Jr., the company’s president. “We look forward to enhancing our product offering along with entering into new markets and increasing our ability to service existing and new customers, and providing new employment opportunities for 25 Kentucky families in the Grayson County area.”

Established in 2007, Xtreme Fabrication is a metal fabricator and machine shop producing specialty parts for manufacturers throughout the nation. The company’s services include machining, welding, plasma and metal cutting, metal forming and equipment repair, among others.

Xtreme currently employs 30 people in Leitchfield with 3,500 square feet of office space and approximately 20,000 square feet of existing production space.

Xtreme ranks among Kentucky’s approximately 4,500 manufacturing operations, which give the commonwealth a nationally outsized role in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

In fact, more than 13% of Kentucky’s workforce is in manufacturing, compared to 8.5% nationally, according to the National Association of Manufacturers.

Kentucky manufacturers employ nearly 260,000 people, accounting for one in six private-sector jobs in the commonwealth.

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority recently preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program.

The performance-based agreement can provide up to $300,000 in tax incentives based on the companys investment of $450,000 and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 25 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 15 years; and

Paying an average hourly wage of $29 including benefits across those jobs.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, Xtreme can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.

For more information on Xtreme Fabrication, visit XtremeFab.net.