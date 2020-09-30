National Drive Electric Week shifts online in its tenth year

Erica Bivens
Source: driveelectricweek.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – This year marks the 10th anniversary of National Drive Electric Week. The celebration, which takes place Sept. 26 through Oct. 4, is an annual nationwide effort to raise awareness of the many benefits of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Kentucky’s largest energy providers, Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, will offer education, programs and resources designed to help consumers make informed decisions, as they consider making the transition to an electric vehicle (EV).

According to officials, EV charging infrastructure is on the rise. LG&E and KU have installed about 20% of Kentucky’s publicly available EV charging stations. The utilities offer businesses the opportunity to host charging stations of their own and are pursuing plans to install more charging stations in the near future.

LG&E and KU says a basic wall outlet is all that’s needed to charge an EV from home. They also say a common misconception about driving electric is that extensive, special equipment is needed to charge EVs. In actuality, a Level 1 charger uses a standard 120-volt outlet and takes about 6-24 hours. A Level 2 charger uses a regular 240-volt outlet (also known as a dryer outlet) and takes anywhere from two to 12 hours for a full charge.

According to LG&E and KU, the cost of electric vehicles is dropping. Interested consumers can compare vehicles with LG&E and KU’s online Marketplace. The tool has data on more than 2,300 conventional, hybrid and electric vehicles and provides side-by-side comparisons on criteria that interest customers most. Visitors can search sticker prices, a one-of-a-kind efficiency rating and lifetime costs while evaluating whether an EV purchase is right for their family. 

To learn more about National Drive Electric Week and virtual events in your area, click HERE.

Erica Bivens
