Lexington’s Stack named state’s top E-911 director

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Robert Stack, director of Lexington’s Division of Enhanced 9-1-1, recently was named 9-1-1 Director of the Year by the Kentucky Emergency Number Association and the Kentucky Chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials.

“Lexington has an excellent Enhanced 9-1-1 service that saves lives every day. A lot of credit for our 9-1-1 goes to Robert, who has streamlined and modernized the division,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Congratulations to Robert and to the men and women who answer our 9-1-1 calls. They are a critical part of our public safety team.”

Lexington’s Enhanced 9-1-1 is the first dispatch center in Kentucky to achieve national accreditation through CALEA.org, widely regarded as the gold standard in public safety accreditation.

Since becoming director, Stack and his team have transitioned Lexington E911 from an analog radio system to a digital radio system, merged police and fire dispatch centers, completed construction on a new dispatch center, moved into that facility in 2016, and implemented a new 9-1-1 phone system, a text-to-911 system and a logging recorder system.

Lexington Enhance 9-1-1 manages the Central Kentucky network that provides 9-1-1 routing and database management for 30 counties, making it the largest provider of such services in the state.

Stack is a 27½-year veteran of the Lexington Police Department. He retired in 2014 as assistant chief.

He is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, where he earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Stack and his wife, Angela, have three children and two grandsons.

Stack serves on the Kentucky 911 Services Board Advisory Committee and Department of Criminal Justice Training Advisory Committee.