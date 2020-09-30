FBI searching for escaped inmate in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS/WTVQ) — Louisville Police and the FBI are looking for an inmate who escaped Tuesday from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham says 30-year-old Anthony Martinez broke an exterior window on the fourth floor of the Justice Center to escape sometime during the morning. An official with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told WHAS11 Martinez used a hose to climb down the side of the building. - Advertisement -

Martinez was arrested in February on several robbery charges in Kentucky and in Indiana, Durham said. A new warrant has been issued as state and federal officials search for him.

Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark has ordered an internal investigation to find out how Martinez got out of the jail. The #FBI is seeking the public's assistance in identifying individuals who participated in multiple pharmacy burglaries on September 24 and September 25. Please submit tips to FBI Louisville at (502) 263-6000 or https://t.co/gZ7h6UgnSP. https://t.co/jjRT5Ynn4x pic.twitter.com/4bEvPeLhZc — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 29, 2020

The FBI says Martinez should be considered dangerous and should not be approached. The agency believes Martinez could be heading to Indiana because of connections he has in the southern part of the state.