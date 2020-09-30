Bridge replacement under way on Rowan County road

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Traffic detours began this week on a $670,000 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet bridge replacement project on Little Perry Road in eastern Rowan County.

Contractors expected to open a temporary creek crossing Wednesday adjacent to the county road bridge just off US 60 at Hays Crossing.

- Advertisement -

The temporary road will be used to reroute traffic while contractors build the new Little Perry Road bridge across Triplett Creek.

Work will take place during the next two months. During construction, all Little Perry Road traffic should use caution along the alternate route.

The project is being done under a $673,533.55 low-bid contract awarded this summer to Frederick and May Construction Co., Inc.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.