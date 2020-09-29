Tates Creek Elementary gets big boost from Burlington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Burlington Stores, a national off-price retailer,

through its partnership with the national non-profit AdoptAClassroom.org, has donated $5,000 toward school supplies for Tates Creek Elementary in celebration of its new store in the South Park Shopping Center at Nicholasville and New Circle roads.

The TCE staff will online shop more than 30 vendors in a virtual marketplace for a range of supplies for distance learning and in-person classes.

Local store manager Scot Sode surprised the teachers with the good news during their weekly Zoom staff meeting.

“The money is huge and we appreciate it very much, but taking the time to join our virtual meeting to tell our teachers they matter will go a long way,” said Principal Carrie Paul. “We appreciate Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org taking the time to say ‘Thank you.’ Knowing we have community support means a whole lot.”

Burlington supports education through its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Each time a new Burlington store opens, the company funds an elementary school in the local market.

The school district’s Family & Community Engagement Office selected Tates Creek, a Title I school, based on students’ needs.